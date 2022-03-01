Consent of parents not mandatory for class X, XII students to attend school in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, March 1

Students of classes X and XII will no longer need to bring consent letters signed by their parents to attend offline classes in schools of Delhi, as per the Directorate of Education (DoE).

For the first time in two years, schools in the national capital will open completely in offline mode for all classes from April 1, with the city's disaster management authority last week giving its nod to end the hybrid mode of operation.

"All schools may conduct offline classes for students of classes X and XII. Consent of parents for attending offline classes is not mandatory. Schools may also deploy transportation facilities for the convenience of students and parents with COVID-appropriate behaviour being followed," the DoE said in a letter to schools.

Schools in the national capital were closed in March 2020 ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

While schools reopened in phases whenever the COVID-19 situation permitted, they have been operating in hybrid mode and students were allowed to attend offline classes only with their parents' consent.

According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order issued on Saturday, the blended and hybrid mode (online and offline) of learning and consent from parents will only be followed for students up to class IX and those in class 11 till March 31.