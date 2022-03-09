space

Constellation of 75 student satellites getting ready in India

Constellation of 75 student satellites getting ready in India

Pic for representational purpose only. iStock

Chennai, March 9

As part of celebrating 75 years of India's Independence, a constellation of 75 student satellites is planned to be launched in a year's time, said M Annadurai, a former Director of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Annadurai said: "The Indian Technology Congress Association (ITCA) has initiated the ambitious 75 student satellites constellation programme with various Indian educational institutions." The satellites will be built by the students and launched by ISRO rockets in phases.

"We are planning to launch three or four satellites sometime this year. The balance satellites are expected to be launched before 2023," Annadurai, who is also a Mentor-Advisor to ITCA, said.

In order to ready the 75 satellites, an Indian space startup will be supplying the satellite kit so that the students at various universities can assemble the same and cutting short the development time, Annadurai added.

Three student-built satellites known as UNITYSat were launched by ISRO's rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) in 2021 and now the students are building the 75 satellites based on the learnings from that project.

According to ITCA, the UNITYSat's resounding success opened the door for a plethora of satellite developmental possibilities that leveraged the domain knowledge garnered in small satellite platforms.

With this accomplishment, ITCA mentored and promoted two spin-off companies, TSC Technologies in India and TMISAT in Israel, in 2020, to apply its SpaceTech team's research and consultancy breakthroughs to the development of SmallSats, ITCA said.

Annadurai said the project will give the students hands-on experience in building and managing the ground stations.

"We are also aiming for inter-satellite communication. The satellites will also take pictures during its lifetime estimated to be between six months to one year," he added.

Each educational institution involved in the project will be spending about Rs.80 lakh towards satellite and ground station network. All the educational institutions part of the project will have access to all the satellites in the constellation, Annadurai said.

According to ITCA, with the initial backing of organisations/agencies from Israel, Russia, Serbia, and Japan, the mission has expanded with over 50 countries contributing to build strong capabilities in academic institutions for the design and development of student-built SmallSats.

Annadurai said foreign institutions that are part of the project can have access to the satellite data when the satellites pass over their nations. IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Rajasthan bride protests outside groom's house after he skips his wedding

2
Punjab

100 Punjab government employees found holding fake degrees, experience certificates

3
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration mulls shorter route to airport from Sector 48

4
Trending

Kerala balloon seller turns overnight internet sensation after getting makeover

5
Punjab

Exit polls: AAP ecstatic in Punjab, rivals advise caution

6
Entertainment

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan relives iconic pose from DDLJ in this new video, what happens next is million hearts for King Khan

7
Nation

MacGregor medal for 4 from armed forces

8
Himachal

Two killed in paragliding accident in Himachal’s Bir Billing

9
Delhi

Former Intelligence Bureau officer ‘rapes’ 17-year-old girl in Delhi’s Karol Bagh

10
Trending

Ukraine president Zelenskyy's wife pens open letter: 'If we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us'

Don't Miss

View All
Ukraine's First Lady pens open letter, says ‘if we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us’
Trending

Ukraine president Zelenskyy's wife pens open letter: 'If we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us'

With 52 lizards, snakes hidden in his clothing, man from Mexico arrested while trying to cross US border
World

With 52 lizards, snakes hidden in his clothing, man from Mexico arrested while trying to cross US border

Art, craft & passion
Lifestyle

With life limping back to normal as Covid cases dip, the cultural scene in Chandigarh is looking up too. Here's a quick check

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan relives iconic pose from DDLJ in this new video, what happens next is million hearts for King Khan
Entertainment

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan relives iconic pose from DDLJ in this new video, what happens next is million hearts for King Khan

Salman Khan has a special message for one and all on this International Women’s Day
Entertainment

Salman Khan has a special message for one and all on this International Women’s Day, and there's art that explains

Spotlight back on oilseed cultivation
Punjab

Spotlight back on oilseed cultivation in Punjab as import hit due to Ukraine crisis

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof
Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof

Video: Indian women's cricket team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field
Trending

Video: Indian women's team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field

Top Stories

We've lost contact with monitoring systems at Chernobyl plant: Nuclear watchdog

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: We've lost contact with monitoring systems at Ukraine's Chernobyl plant, says Nuclear watchdog

IAEA claims remote data transmission from safeguards monitor...

Russia-Ukraine War: McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi join exodus out of Russia

Russia-Ukraine War: McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi join exodus out of Russia

The Chicago-based burger giant says it will temporarily clos...

Ukraine's First Lady pens open letter, says ‘if we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us’

Ukraine president Zelenskyy's wife pens open letter: 'If we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us'

Olena Zelenska says 'We do not know how long the war will la...

Peace on border essential: Foreign Secretary ahead of India-China talks

Peace on border essential, Foreign Secretary says ahead of India-China talks

India will be resolute in maintaining peace and tranquility ...

700 Indians evacuated from Sumy may board flight home on Thursday

700 Indians evacuated from Sumy may board flight home on Thursday

A train will take students to Lviv in western Ukraine, from ...

Cities

View All

Supporters, candidates doubt accuracy of exit poll results

Supporters, candidates doubt accuracy of exit poll results in Amritsar

Authorities mull extending Metro bus service to Attari

From 130 to 41, daily train frequency still sporadic in Amritsar

Normalcy returns as infections on the decline in Amritsar district

International Women's Day: 'Make men receptive to independent women'

Bathinda: Schoolteachers clash, one hurt

Bathinda: Schoolteachers clash, one hurt

Relief for Chandigarh Housing Board allottees

Chandigarh Housing Board to allow transfer of units with building violations

Chandigarh Administration mulls shorter route to airport from Sector 48

Russia-Ukraine War: Barring 2, all Chandigarh students back from war-hit Ukraine

With life limping back to normal as Covid cases dip, the cultural scene in Chandigarh is looking up too. Here's a quick check

Tribune staff donate blood on Women’s Day

Former Intelligence Bureau officer ‘rapes’ 17-year-old girl in Delhi’s Karol Bagh

Former Intelligence Bureau officer ‘rapes’ 17-year-old girl in Delhi’s Karol Bagh

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Gurugram: Delhi man gets 10-year jail for raping, duping woman

Man kills wife, bothers-in-law in fit of rage in Delhi's Shakurpur

Skywalk from New Delhi railway station to metro station thrown open for public

Upset over rising input cost, bizmen to hold protest today

Jalandhar: Upset over rising input cost, bizmen to hold protest today

Adampur: 52-year-old ASI commits suicide on police station premises

Jalandhar: 3 killed as SUV rams into scooter

Stage set for smooth counting process in Nawanshahr dist

DEO reviews arrangements at counting centres in Hoshiarpur

All set for counting of votes tomorrow: Ludhiana DC

All set for counting of votes tomorrow: Ludhiana DC

On Women's Day, Aanganwari workers hold protest in Ludhiana, burn effigy of Central Govt

Ukraine crisis: 2 Ludhiana girls stuck in Sumy; kin await their evacuation

Nine more from Ludhiana traced in Ukraine

Building owner, son booked for assaulting Ludhiana MC officials

Three-tier security at counting centres in Patiala: SSP

Three-tier security at counting centres in Patiala: SSP

ASI ‘mistreats’ sarpanch’s husband in Patiala, suspended

Women’s role in society highlighted in Patiala