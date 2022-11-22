Convent of Jesus and Mary, Ambala

The school organised its Annual Sports Day — “Fitness Fiesta” (junior wing) and “We Are The World” (senior wing) — in Ambala. Divisional Forest Officer Hairatjit Kaur Brar and SP, Ambala, Jashandeep Singh Randhawa were the chief guests. Principal Sister Greta encouraged the students and taught them about importance of fitness in today’s modern world. Junior wing students displayed a wide array of energetic and bouncy sports events in their drills ranging from Hoola Hoops, dumb-bells, and skating. Senior wing students presented an array of glittering and energetic drills depicting different countries of the world in one arena by the young girls.