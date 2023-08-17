A two-day St. Claudine Badminton Tournament, 2023 was organisedoin the premises of the school recently. The event was declared open by the school Principal Sr. Stella Mary. She blessed and wished the six participating teams good luck. The participating teams are: Convent of Jesus and Mary, Chelsea, Loreto Convent, Tara Hall, Sacred Heart, Dhalli, DAV Lakkar Bazar, Dayanand Public School Shimla and Kendriya Vidyalaya Jakhoo.