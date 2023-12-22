Convent of Jesus & Mary, Chelsea - Shimla

A farewell function was organised for the current batch of Class XII of the school. The event was organised by Class XI students in the school auditorium. The event started with a prayer service, which was followed by a cultural programme. This was followed by various rounds of modelling session. The judges for the event were teachers Bhagwati Chauhan, Kiran Rathour and Nivedita Chauhan. The modelling round was followed by talent round and the question and answer round. Class XII students were also given farewell gifts and titles. Principal Stella addressed the students and felicitated the esteemed judges. Miss Chelsea pageant 2023 completed with the crowning of the winners.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Shimla