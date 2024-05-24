Convent of Jesus & Mary, Shimla

Students of the school excelled in CBSE Class X board exams. As many as 18 students scored above 90 per cent. Some of the toppers are: Mannat Chauhan (96%), Sanna Dharma (95.6%), Aarohi Singhi (94.8%), Joiana Verma (94.6%), Nargis Thakur (93.8%), Sharnya Sharma (93.0%), Richa Kashyap (92.2%), Avnee Chauhan (92.2%), Sameeksha Kapoor (92.2%), Bhumika Thakur (92.2%), Geetika Deol (92%), Kanika Sharma (91.8%), Spandan Jamalta (91.6%), Kaishi Sharma (91.6%), Manya Verma (91.4%), Dhaanya Sharma (90.2%), Sarishti Verma (90%) & Himanshi Katoch (90%).
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police raid houses, hideouts of farm leaders ahead of PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar
Many farm leaders move from their homes in anticipation earl...
7 members of family from Uttar Pradesh travelling to Vaishno Devi killed in road accident on Delhi-Ambala highway
The victims were on their way from Bulandshahr in Uttar Prad...
‘Sham leading to scam’: Congress blasts Election Commission for not sharing data
Poll body’s SC affidavit on disclosure of Form 17C info crea...