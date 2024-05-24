Convent of Jesus & Mary, Shimla

Students of the school excelled in CBSE Class X board exams. As many as 18 students scored above 90 per cent. Some of the toppers are: Mannat Chauhan (96%), Sanna Dharma (95.6%), Aarohi Singhi (94.8%), Joiana Verma (94.6%), Nargis Thakur (93.8%), Sharnya Sharma (93.0%), Richa Kashyap (92.2%), Avnee Chauhan (92.2%), Sameeksha Kapoor (92.2%), Bhumika Thakur (92.2%), Geetika Deol (92%), Kanika Sharma (91.8%), Spandan Jamalta (91.6%), Kaishi Sharma (91.6%), Manya Verma (91.4%), Dhaanya Sharma (90.2%), Sarishti Verma (90%) & Himanshi Katoch (90%).

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#CBSE #Shimla