Covaxin shortage hits vaccination drive in schools

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 26

The Covid-19 vaccination programme in Punjab’s schools has hit a roadblock at several places due the vaccine shortage. Vaccination camps in several districts have been cancelled over the past two days due to the shortage.

The government has approved Covaxin for adolescents between 15 and 17 years of age. However, for the past several days, the state has been witnessing a severe shortage of the vaccine.

The state government had shot off several emails to the Government of India regarding the shortage of vaccine, but it had failed to make arrangements for its supply.

The vaccine drive has been badly hit in Mohali district. District Immunisation Officer Girish Dogra said they had discussed the matter with the state health authorities and they were hopeful that the supply would be restored soon.

Dr Balwinder Kaur, state incharge of immunisation, was not available for comment.

Significantly, 7.74 lakh adolescent children between 15 and 17 years have been vaccinated with the first dose and another 13,000 had been given the second dose.