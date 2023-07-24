CPR workshop at New India Senior Secondary School, Pinjore

A workshop on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and first aid was conducted for the staff and students of Class VI to XII in the school. The workshop was conducted by the Red Cross Society, Panchkula. It imparted knowledge of commonly occurring situations in our day to day life. It was explained to students and teachers on the need to remain calm in adverse situations and how to give basic medical aid to anybody, if required. A hands-on training was demonstrated in CPR and other medical conditions like bruises, cuts, nose bleeding, choking, fits, heart attack, etc, by the team. The workshop was followed by a doubt clarification and the resource person answered all the questions raised by students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parallel notices, parallel protests: BJP, Congress spar in Parliament over crimes against women
The Opposition has been demanding a stand-alone discussion o...
Rumours of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express create panic; passengers cross bridge on foot
The train stands at the bridge for nearly half-an-hour
Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot, dies
On July 17, the IAF officer sustained critical injuries afte...
Indian student dies after being assaulted during carjacking in Canada
Gurvinder Nath was delivering pizza at around 2.10 am on Jul...