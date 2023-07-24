CPR workshop at New India Senior Secondary School, Pinjore

A workshop on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and first aid was conducted for the staff and students of Class VI to XII in the school. The workshop was conducted by the Red Cross Society, Panchkula. It imparted knowledge of commonly occurring situations in our day to day life. It was explained to students and teachers on the need to remain calm in adverse situations and how to give basic medical aid to anybody, if required. A hands-on training was demonstrated in CPR and other medical conditions like bruises, cuts, nose bleeding, choking, fits, heart attack, etc, by the team. The workshop was followed by a doubt clarification and the resource person answered all the questions raised by students.

#Panchkula #Pinjore