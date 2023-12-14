CRB Public School, Sec 7, Chandigarh

Annual Day, Jazz Fest 2023, of the school was organised at Tagore Theatre recently. The event commenced with the lighting of the traditional lamp by the Chief Guest, Dr. Alka Gupta, and Dr. Sudhir Gupta, along with the Director N.K. Mittal and Principal Sangeeta Mittal. The programme began with a captivating vandana by students of Class VII and VIII. Students of Class I and II showcased their dancing talent. A particularly noteworthy moment was the impactful short drama by Class VII students, conveying a message against wasting food. Students from senior classes enlightened the audience with a presentation on Yoga asanas, promoting health awareness. Class IV students created a patriotic atmosphere with dance performance.