CRB Public School, Sec 7, Chandigarh

Annual Day, Jazz Fest 2023, of the school was organised at Tagore Theatre recently. The event commenced with the lighting of the traditional lamp by the Chief Guest, Dr. Alka Gupta, and Dr. Sudhir Gupta, along with the Director N.K. Mittal and Principal Sangeeta Mittal. The programme began with a captivating vandana by students of Class VII and VIII. Students of Class I and II showcased their dancing talent. A particularly noteworthy moment was the impactful short drama by Class VII students, conveying a message against wasting food. Students from senior classes enlightened the audience with a presentation on Yoga asanas, promoting health awareness. Class IV students created a patriotic atmosphere with dance performance.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...