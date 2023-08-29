Creating resolute personalities for successful life

How have you bridged the post Covid learning gap?

With the return to regular schooling, the need of the day is resilient education curriculum with calculated actions to faster learning. Thus, the complete curriculum has been broken down into weekly schedules, using modular approach, allowing the faculty to individualise the work with the students, incorporating field trips and workshops, alongside classroom teaching, to enhance learning. To help students deal with the detrimental psychological effects of the pandemic, significant socio-economic learning component has been incorporated, like the ‘circle time’ with the students.

Are there any vocational skills being imparted to students?

We have incorporated many life skills and various clubs, intra-school and inter-school activities, competitions, workshops, seminars, roleplays, talk shows in our curriculum. Vocational courses on IT and AI (Artificial Intelligence) and Code-a-thon are also held on regular basis from Class I onwards.

Some NEP opportunities that have been adopted.

The Ministry of Education introduced the NEP 2020 to globalise education from pre-school to secondary. To begin with, it aims to replace the 10+2 system with the latest 5+3+3+4 curriculum structure and we are abiding by it. We propose many brainstorming sessions for our students by way of seminars, workshops, group discussions, educational tours, exhibitions, debates, declamation, drama, talent shows, etc. To foster collaboration and intellectual stimulation, we have buddy groups and clusters, rubrics and portfolios, wherein children highlight their weekly learning and document. We have Innovation and Design Thinking Club activities, experiential learning being our quest.

Key assessment parameters used to grade students?

We have regular assessment of level of knowledge and learning acquired by way of creating and using rubrics, conducting curriculum-based written tests, classroom assessment techniques, such as class tests, oral assessments, minute papers, wherein students identify the most significant thing they have learnt, Muddiest Points, as in focus and reflect upon areas of confusion, self-assessment, concept tests, assignments, projects and oral presentations. Students are also given standard-based projects and assignments to apply their knowledge and skill, and this gets equal weightage in the marking scheme. To bring in moral character traits, discipline and attendance referrals are brought into assessment parameters.

Sports infrastructure and facilities in the school.

We have dedicated arenas for indoor and outdoor games. A well-thought out architecture has been created to have ventilated spaces for the many indoor games, such as carom, chess and table-tennis. We have a well-defined boxing ring to conduct boxing and kick boxing classes and tournaments. We have outdoor grounds and courts for cricket, football, volleyball, basketball and badminton.

Key achievements of your school in the past year.

The school was awarded “Excellence Award” in the category of “Excellence in Sports” by the Federation of Private Schools and Association of Punjab (FAP) National Awards 2022. Principal was honoured with “Lifetime Achievement Award”. On Teacher’s Day, we received Principal and Teacher Par Excellence Award conferred by the International Institute IIHM. Highlighting the CBSE XII board results of session 2022-23, the highest percentage secured by our student was 98.2%, with 18 students above 95% and 62 students secured above 90%.

Message for the students

My message to my students, is very obviously to create within themselves a resolute personality and the skill set required to succeed in the 21st century, to evolve and discover their awesomeness, to tread on newer grounds with bold courage and a sense of purpose in their lives, and arrive at the threshold of their desired destination.

Programmes to upgrade skills of teachers?

We have numerous workshops, programmes, webinars, research work that our faculty regularly attends, such as Principal’s Orientation Programme, School Quality Assessment and Assurance Framework (CBSE), STEM Education, Capacity Building Programmes, Happy Classrooms, Personality Development for 21st Century Educators, Life Skills and Stress Management Programmes, Subject Enhancement Workshops, Instructional Strategies Workshops, Financial Literacy and Digital Tools. With tenacity and zest, we move forward to enhance our skills.