Creativity overflows at innovators’ convention

Innovators’ Convention was organised at JBCN International School, Borivali, Mumbai, recently showcasing the ingenuity and creativity of learners from classes III to IX. The convention, under the “Innovate, Create, Impact” theme, featured over 250 innovative projects that exemplified the spirit of change-making and problem-solving. The convention provided a platform for learners to exhibit their inventive projects, emphasising originality, clarity, feasibility, impact, and sustainability. From solutions for space agriculture to addressing overflowing dustbins and creating affordable air purifiers, the projects showcased diverse, innovative ideas that impact society and the environment positively. The event was graced by chief guest Dr Supratik Chakraborty, a Stanford graduate and currently holding the position of Bajaj Group Chair Professor in Computer Science and Engineering at IIT-Bombay. Two guests of honour were Dr Diksha Makwani, an eminent scientist with over two decades of experience at the IIT-Bombay, and Prof Dhananjay Singh, who added immense value to the convention, inspiring young innovators and emphasising the importance of innovation in education.

