Cricket competition at AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Greater Mohali

The school hosted an inter-house cricket competition, showcasing the talent and teamwork of students from houses like Einstein, Iqbal, Tagore, and Shakespeare. Tagore House emerged victorious in the girl’s category, while Iqbal House clinched the title in the boy’s category. Principal Anjali Singh praised the winners, emphasising sportsmanship and perseverance. The event not only celebrated cricket but also highlighted the school’s dedication to holistic student development through sports, echoing India’s cricketing passion seen in the IPL and emphasising grassroots cricket development.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Mohali