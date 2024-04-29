Cricket competition at AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Greater Mohali

The school hosted an inter-house cricket competition, showcasing the talent and teamwork of students from houses like Einstein, Iqbal, Tagore, and Shakespeare. Tagore House emerged victorious in the girl’s category, while Iqbal House clinched the title in the boy’s category. Principal Anjali Singh praised the winners, emphasising sportsmanship and perseverance. The event not only celebrated cricket but also highlighted the school’s dedication to holistic student development through sports, echoing India’s cricketing passion seen in the IPL and emphasising grassroots cricket development.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah
The Special Cell has registered an FIR under various section...
3 kids among 8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh
The victims, natives of Patharra village, were returning aft...
Pakistani boat carrying Rs 600-cr drugs seized off Gujarat coast, 14 held
Coast Guard, ATS, NCB act after tip-off on vessel entering I...
Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’
Singh, who went missing on April 22, left for Delhi's domest...