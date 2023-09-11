Cultural exchange at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The cultural exchange programme between Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula and Bhavan Vidya Mandir, Eroor, has been a tremendous success fostering cultural understanding, friendship and learning experiences for the students involved. A group 20 students and four teachers from BVM, Eroor, visited Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, engaging in a variety of activities that showcased rich cultural diversity. The BVM, Eroor team had the opportunity to explore our cultural landmarks like Gurdwara Nada Sahib, Mansa Devi Temple, Yavnika Park, Cactus Garden, Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake, etc. The highlights of the program me were the special assemblies organised by both the schools. The students from BVM, Eroor, showcased their talents by performing traditional dances from North and South.

