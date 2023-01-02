Cultural programme at DAV Public School, Palampur

The school celebrated its cultural programme (junior wing). Children presented various cultural items on the day. The programme was organised under the guidance of head of the institution Dr VK Yadav. Gurbachan Singh, DSP/SDPO, Palampur (HP), was the chief guest of the day. The programme started with the welcome of the chief guest and lighting of the ceremonial lamp. The audience was enthralled with the very first item, ie Ganpati Vandana. As many as 700 students from the junior section of the school entertained the audience with various cultural items like — lungi dance, garba, Kashmiri, Haryanavi and Rajasthani dances, etc. The chief guest appreciated the programme and said there is a need to develop talent among students. He added that students should take time to exercise daily and should participate in games to maintain good health. He encouraged the children to avoid use of mobile phones, stay away from drugs and asked them to follow the traffic rules. Principal Dr VK Yadav thanked the chief and the other guests.