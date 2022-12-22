Cultural programme at OPS Vidyamandir, Ambala

The school organised the fun-filled grand event MERAKI 2022. The programme comprised of cultural extravaganza, talent hunt, fun games and exhibition. The programme commenced with lamp lighting by chief guests Praveen Kumar, former Indian cricketer, and Dr Sukhda Pritam, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, DLSA, guest of honour Renu Aggarwal, DEEO, Ambala, Suman Bansal, Chairlady OPS Vidya Mandir, Managing Director Tarun Bansal, Director Esha Bansal and other members of management. Principal Neelam Sharma welcomed all dignitaries and presented the annual report. Director Academics Esha Bansal launched Suman Parkash Awards for the best performers of Board exams. International, national and state acheivers were also honoured. Talent hunt was organised for non-Opsians. The planetarium shows were the highlight of the programme. The alley of educational exhibits spoke volumes about students and teachers' efforts and were highly appreciated by the visitors. A highly energetic bhangra performance added zing to the event. The A day ended with congratulatory note from school Chairman Parkash Chand Bansal.