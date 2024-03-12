Curriculum for childhood care, education of 3 to 6 year olds to be launched soon

PTI

New Delhi, March 11

The Women and Child Development Ministry on Monday said it will launch a national curriculum for early childhood care and education for children from three to six years.

The timeline for the launch has not been announced yet.

The ministry also said that a national framework for early childhood stimulation for children from birth to three years will be launched. The move comes in line with the National Education Policy 2020, recognising the pivotal role of early childhood in shaping a child's future.

With 85 per cent of brain development occurring before the age of six years, the ministry said it aims to make a concerted effort towards bolstering India's early childhood care and education framework.

Under initiatives like Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, bolstered by Palna and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) schemes, the ministry aims to provide comprehensive childcare support to mothers and children under six. This includes ensuring a secure environment, nutritional support and holistic development activities.

The National Curriculum for Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) 2024 caters to all domains of development, fostering competency-based learning through playful, joy-based activities.

With a focus on quality improvement, the curriculum aims to align with the National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage 2022, preparing the children for primary education.

On the other hand, the National Framework for Early Childhood Stimulation 2024 aims to empower caregivers and Anganwadi workers with the knowledge and tools necessary for optimal early stimulation.

By emphasising principles such as 'serve and return' and 'love, talk, play,' the framework aims to provide a nurturing environment conducive to holistic child development.

Both documents have been prepared by the National Institute for Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD), incorporating feedback from the Anganwadi workers to ensure flexibility and effectiveness.

The NIPCCD will spearhead the training of the Anganwadi functionaries on the new curriculum and framework. The initiatives mark a significant step towards ensuring that every Anganwadi centre becomes a vibrant learning hub, fostering the holistic development of children across the nation.