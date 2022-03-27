Cyclist Tony Martin auctions Olympic silver medal to aid Ukrainian children

Cyclist Tony Martin will auction his silver medal from the 2012 London Olympics to raise money for children affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the German said on Sunday.
After more than four weeks of fighting, the conflict has killed thousands of people, sent nearly 3.8 million abroad and driven more than half of Ukraine's children from their homes, according to the United Nations.
Russia calls its actions a "special military operation".
"Everyday I see the terrible pictures from Ukraine in tv and it feels so wrong to sit on the couch and accept this situation," Martin wrote on Instagram "I also want to do my small part and help.
"It's not easy to separate me from the biggest trophy I could win in my career but considering the fact that millions of people lost almost everything, it is something I really want to do." Martin, 36, won four individual time trial titles at the world championships in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2016, and five Tour de France stages. He retired from the sport last year. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
On camera: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attacked near Patna
Incident occurred when Chief Minister was paying floral trib...
43-day Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir to commence from June 30
Administration has already started making arrangements for o...
Jaishankar calls on Maldivian President Solih; discusses ‘special partnership’ between the two countries
The two leaders also had a discussion on regional security a...
UT employees to be under central civil services rules: Amit Shah
He said due to these rules, retirement age of the employees ...
Russia-Ukarine War LIVE updates: Russia hits Ukraine's Lviv with cruise missiles as Biden visits Poland
The missile attack shook the city that has become a haven fo...