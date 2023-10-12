Cyclothon at Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh

On World Mental Health Day, the school took an initiative to raise awareness about mental health issues by organising a Cyclothon - Pedalling for Positivity. The event, led by students of Class VI-VIII and teachers, aimed to raise awareness about mental health issues, reduce stigma, and promote the importance of physical activity for mental well-being. The Cyclothon commenced early in the morning from the school campus, with participants donning school t-shirts and carrying banners with messages of support for mental health awareness. The event was flagged off by school Principal Inderpreet Kaur and Vice-Principal Ramneek Kaur Malhotra. The 12-km route covered areas of New Chandigarh all the way to Dhanas Lake, Chandigarh, ensuring maximum visibility and engagement with the community. Several activities were incorporated to engage and educate participants and the general public at the final destination - Dhanas Lake. Students performed a nukkad natak to depict the challenges individuals face due to mental health issues and the importance of seeking help. This was followed by a yoga session that emphasised the importance of holistic well-being and mindfulness in maintaining physical and mental health. The students encouraged the bystanders and morning walkers to join in the yoga exercises.