D.A.V.Centenary Public School, Jind

Dasehra was celebrated at the school by offering prayers to Lord Rama in a thematic morning assembly. Bhajans and Hanuman Chalisa were sung beautifully by students. Dipanshi of Class IX presented a dance performance. Tiny tots of junior wing dressed up as Rama, Sita and Hanuman. The message of 'Good always triumphs over evil' wasconveyed to students through the story of Lord Rama. By highlighting the significance of the blissful occasion, Principal Dr. D.D. Vidyarthiji wished everyone a very Happy Dasehra.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82
Akhilesh Yadav announces his father's demise
UP announces 3-day state mourning; Mulayam Yadav to be cremated at native village with full state honours on Tuesday
Yogi Adityanath says the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav marks ...
President, PM, other leaders pay homage to 'grassroots politician' Mulayam Yadav
Ordinary background, extraordinary achievements, says Presid...
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based businessman in Delhi excise policy case
Abhishek Boinpally, who was allegedly lobbying for certain l...