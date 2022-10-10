D.A.V.Centenary Public School, Jind

Dasehra was celebrated at the school by offering prayers to Lord Rama in a thematic morning assembly. Bhajans and Hanuman Chalisa were sung beautifully by students. Dipanshi of Class IX presented a dance performance. Tiny tots of junior wing dressed up as Rama, Sita and Hanuman. The message of 'Good always triumphs over evil' wasconveyed to students through the story of Lord Rama. By highlighting the significance of the blissful occasion, Principal Dr. D.D. Vidyarthiji wished everyone a very Happy Dasehra.