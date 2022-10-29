D.A.V. Centenary Public School, Jind

Jota-Joti is the World's largest digital scout event taking place on the Internet and over the airways and is held every year in October for a weekend of scouting and friendship. Young people can learn about communication technology and connect with fellow scouts from over 172 countries. In this competition 120 scouts and guides from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana participated in which 30 students from DAV Public School, Jind and Kali Ram DAV School, Safidon from Haryana showed their skills. Various competitions were organised under the International Jota-Joti Jamburi programme for two days at Bharat Scouts Guide ,the National headquarters Delhi. This year, Haryana DAV Zone made a splash by winning the maximum number of medals. Under the leadership of District Secretary Sujata Sharma DAV, Jind and Scout Master Krishan Kumar from K.R.D.A.V. Safidon, the children learnt a lot which will be helpful to them to face any obstacles in future with patience and bravery. At the end of the programme, all the office bearers of the state headquarters and chief guest from Bangladesh and Indonesia honoured the winners of the competitions by giving them certificates and mementos.
