Dalhousie Hilltop School, Dalhousie

Dalhousie Hilltop School hosted a series of activities for students of Class VI-XII to promote awareness on safe online activities and cybercrimes. The school’s “Stay Safe Online” campaign in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology witnessed an enthusiastic response. From informative quizzes to thought-provoking debates, students actively participated to make the programme a resounding success. Upon completing the programme, each student was given a certificate. Poonam Dhawan, president of the school, emphasised the need for responsible net usage and behaviour.

