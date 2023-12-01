Darshan Academy, Ludhiana, celebrates Gurpurb

The Gurpurb of Guru Nanak Dev was celebrated by the academy on its premises. The day commenced with a special morning prayer assembly by students of Class XI (Commerce), dedicated to Guru Nanak Dev. Students and teachers gathered in the assembly hall, reciting hymns (shabads) from Guru Granth Sahib, creating an atmosphere that resonated with spirituality. Taran, in charge of Class XI, infused the entire atmosphere with spirituality through his talk. The celebration concluded with the distribution of ‘karah parshad’.
