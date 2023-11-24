Darshan Academy, Ludhiana, organises ‘Veggie Fest’

To cherish the 25th year of the academy, a ‘Veggie Fest’, featuring 25 stalls arranged by students of Class VI-XII, was organised on the school premises. The event marked a splendid celebration, combining life skills development with an array of delightful vegetarian treats which was a culinary triumph. From savoury snacks to sweet delights, each stall was a testament to the students’ creativity and cultural pride. The aromatic ambience was a testament to the diverse array of traditional delicacies. The event became a platform for the students to hone various life skills. From teamwork in organising the fest to entrepreneurship in managing food stalls, Veggie Fest instilled valuable practical skills and had a positive impact on the students’ overall personal and professional development.