Dasehra celebrated at New Gyan Dham Public School, Nalagarh

Dasehra was celebrated at the school. Class IX student Sudhanshu Jha presented his views about Dasehra. While addressing the students, Principal Shabnam Chauhan threwing light on the festival and said every year an effigy of Ravan is burnt in the school. An effigy of Ravan was set on fire by the Principal on the school premises.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED raids against Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand end; minister alleges harassment
The searches, undertaken as part of a money-laundering inves...
UP Dalit woman raped, body chopped into pieces
Accused men at large
Israeli troops surround Gaza city; UN team talks of 'grave risk of genocide'
Hamas says Israel understating its casualties in Gaza