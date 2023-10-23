Dasmesh Khalsa Public Sr Sec School, Mohali

The annual sports day was celebrated on the premises. School Co-Convener Paraminder Singh and Principal Ramandeep Kaur welcomed Chairman Amarjit Singh, Vice-President Sukhwinder Singh and members of Gurdwara Sacha Dhan Sahib committee. Head Boy Amritpal Singh and Head Girl Nandani led the march-past. The Head Girl took the oath in the presence of the audience. The function started with the games such as chair race, balloon busting, toffee race, spoon and lemon race. Sahil of Class IX bagged the best athlete trophy in the boys’ category, while Khushbu of Class X secured the trophy in girls’ category. Cash prizes were also given to all the winners. The chairman said, "Health is Wealth." He encouraged students to participate in games. Paraminder Singh proposed the vote of thanks and encouraged students to take part in games while studying.

#Mohali