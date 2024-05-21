Dasmesh Public School, Kotkapura

The school produced outstanding result of Class X this year. The school recorded 100% result. Under the guidance of Principal Gagandeep Kaur Brar, Haiman Girdhar stood first in the district with 99.4%, Riya Goyal and Yashika Goyal both second with 98.4% and Fiza Girdhar third with 98.2%. In the result, 21 students scored 100 in Punjabi, six students in IT, five students in social studies, three students in maths, one student in science and one student in English. Managing Director Jasbir Singh Sandhu and all management members of the Dasmesh Group of Schools congratulated Principal Gagandeep Kaur Brar, all teachers, parents and students and sent their best wishes.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kotkapura