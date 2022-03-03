Datesheet for classes X, XII examination announced

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 3

The Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani, (BSEH) has announced the datesheet of the examinations for classes X and XII.

Chairman of the Board Dr Jagbir Singh informed that examinations will be conducted offline.

The exams shall be held from March 30 to April 29. Singh further informed that a total of 6.68 lakh students will take the examination in all categories of regular students and private students.

Chairman stated that about 1,700 examination centres are being set up across the state for these examinations and 250 flying squads are being formed to prevent any use of unfair means.

He said that 40 per cent will be subjective and the other 40 per cent objective. Thus, a total of 80 marks will be in the examination and 20 per cent will be from internal assessment.