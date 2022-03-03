Datesheet for classes X, XII examination announced

Hisar, March 3
The Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani, (BSEH) has announced the datesheet of the examinations for classes X and XII.
Chairman of the Board Dr Jagbir Singh informed that examinations will be conducted offline.
The exams shall be held from March 30 to April 29. Singh further informed that a total of 6.68 lakh students will take the examination in all categories of regular students and private students.
Chairman stated that about 1,700 examination centres are being set up across the state for these examinations and 250 flying squads are being formed to prevent any use of unfair means.
He said that 40 per cent will be subjective and the other 40 per cent objective. Thus, a total of 80 marks will be in the examination and 20 per cent will be from internal assessment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Amid accusations of 'war crimes' by Russian forces, second round of Ukraine-Russia talks begin
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accuses Western poli...
Ukraine and Russia begin second round of talks
First round of talks on Monday lasted for five hours and end...
SBI stops transactions related to Russian entities under sanctions
To effect this, the SBI has issued a circular as it fears th...
India denies competing Russian, Ukrainian claims of hostage situation
The MEA says it did not receive any report of a hostage situ...
IAF's 4 evacuation flights with 798 Indians land at Hindon airbase
The Indian Air Force's first flight carrying 200 people from...