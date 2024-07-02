DAV Athletics Meet 2024 (Cluster IV) organised at Chamba

The DAV Athletics Meet 2024 (Cluster IV) was held at the Police Ground in Barga, Chamba. The event witnessed the participation of students from DAV Public School, Chamba, Bharmour, Surangani, Ambota, Una, and Kharuda. The meet featured various track and field events, including 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, and 1500m races, shot put, discus throw, and high jump. The chief guests were Dr Nagesh Verma, retired from the Health Department, and Madhu Verma, retired from the Education Department. The event commenced with the hoisting of the flag and the DAV song. Principal, DAV, Chamba, AK Guleria honoured the guests with shawl and cap as a token of respect. A cultural programme was also organised, showcasing the talent of the students. At the athletic meet, Karuna Chandra (DAV, Chamba) and Akarsh Attri (DAV, Una) won gold, Aarushi (DAV, Surangani) and Ishant (DAV, Bharmour) won silver, and Priyanshi (DAV, Una) and Saksham (DAV, Chamba) won bronze in the 800m race. Divyam (DAV, Una) won gold in the 400m race, with Utkarsh (DAV, Chamba) taking silver and Aryan (DAV, Ambota) bronze. In the 100m race, Aryan (DAV, Ambota) and Aditya (DAV, Una) emerged as gold medallists, while Ira (DAV, Chamba) secured silver, and Anvi (DAV, Ambota) and Varun (DAV, Bharmour) took bronze. The winners of the various events were awarded prizes by the chief guest, who also encouraged the students to excel in sports and academics. The importance of sports in building a healthy and strong nation was emphasised during the athletic meet.
