DAV Bharoli, Nadaun, hosts badminton championship

The school hosted a badminton meet. Dr OP Sondhi, LMC Vice-Chairman, was the chief guest. Suresh Sharma, Principal, DAV, Kangoo, Rakesh Sharma Principal, DAV, Dehra, attended the meet. Nine DAV schools — DAV, Dehra, DAV, Kandoo, DAV, Narwana, DAV, Lajhiyani, DAV, Hamirpur, DAV, Dharamsala, DAV, Palampur, DAV, Baghni, and DAV, Bharoli, participated in the event and marked their performances. The final match in the boys U-17 category was won by DAV, Bharoli, defeating DAV, Hamirpur. The final match in the boys U-14 category was won by DAV, Bharoli, defeating, DAV, Palampur. The final match in the U-17 category was won by DAV, Bharoli, defeating DAV, Dehra. The prize distribution ceremony was held in the end. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana felicitated the winners.

