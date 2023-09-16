The school organised a clay modelling activity under the Hub of Learning CBSE. Teams of DAV Centenary Public School Barara, Chaman Vatika Gurukul, SMS School, Barara, participated in two groups. In Group A, the participants from Class VII and VIII carved animal images and in Group B, the participants of Class IX and X carved the idol of Gods or Goddesses in a wonderful way by using potter soil. Principal of the school Sunita Kapoor welcomed the children and teachers with flowers. The school honoured every school with token of recognition.

#CBSE