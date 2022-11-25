DAV Centenary Public School, Jind

The products prepared from cow dung were selected as one of the best among 47 universities and schools at the three-day Education Exhibition and Workshop held at Pusa Institute, New Delhi. Students prepared paper ornaments, decorative items, incense, lamps, atmosphere purifier instruments, Havan Kund using cow dung. Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also applauded the efforts of schoolchildren. The clay replicas of the remains of Indus Valley Civilization had been the centre of attraction. Principal Dr Dharamdev Vidyarthi said it was the first step towards making children self-reliant, adding that it was the first school in the country which was trying to encourage employment while studying. Archana Sharma, Anu Boora, Ashok and students Lakshit and Ujjwal participated in the delegation.