DAV Centenary Public School, Jind

Hanuman Jayanti was celebrated by reciting ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ at the school, Jind. Regional Director of the DAV institutions Dr Dharamdev Vidyarthi and Principal Rashmi Vidyarthi, while wishing all the children a happy Hanuman Jayanti, recited ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ along with all them. Children of Class III to XII covered their heads and recited ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in a melodious, polite singing form. A tiny child of LKG recited ‘Hanuman Chalisa’. Student Meenal sang the bhajan, ‘Siyaram ke charan ke das Balaji’, while Dushyant presented a beautiful bhajan, ‘Mere Ram ji se kehna Jai Siyaram’, in which all the children also supported.
