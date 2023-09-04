DAV Centenary Public School, Jind, participates in science exhibition

India has created a history by sending Chandrayaan-3 to Moon. To celebrate this, children of DAV schools of Haryana made science models in the Atal Tinker Preneur exhibition, said Dr Sanjeev Sharma, Registrar, Kurukshetra University. For the first time in the state, such a large state-level science exhibition has been organised, in which more than 500 children participated and more than 400 science-based models were prepared, many of which were based on new discoveries. Pradeep Dhingra, Under Secretary, Central Board of Secondary Education, said DAV Centenary Public School, Jind, is using the Atal Tinkering Lab as per the policies of the government. Former Vice-Chancellor of Kurukshetra University Dr AK Chawla said these children are the scientists of tomorrow. More than 25 schools participated and bagged many prizes in various categories of competitions like robotics, 3D printing, paper recycling, toy making, drone making, etc. Dr Dharmadev Vidyarthi, Regional Director of DAV Schools, and Rashmi Vidyarthi, Principal of Kaliram DAV Public School, Safidon, honoured the children by giving them trophies and also showered best wishes for their bright future.

