DAV Centenary Public School, Una

The 31st state-level Children's Science Congress was organised by the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE) at the National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur. Mahesh Thakur and Aarti of Class XII were adjudged state toppers in the Senior Secondary Science Quiz category. Akshit Chauhan of Class VIII bagged the third prize in Junior Mathematics Olympiad. As many as seven students from the school participated in various competitions. They were guided and escorted by teachers Babita Joshi and Deepshikha. Principal Atal Mahajan congratulated the winners and wished them the very best for their future.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Search operations under way in Poonch a day after ambush, top army commander visits area
5 army personnel were killed and two others injured in a ter...
Gunman David Kozak shared chilling fantasies of mass shootings online before Prague rampage killing 14
The body of the suspect David Kozak, who was named by local ...
Threat of global conflict looms large, says IAF chief VR Chaudhari
Was addressing the inaugural of the 20th Subroto Mukerjee se...
In view of cold, Punjab declares holidays in schools from December 24 to 31
The schools include all government, private, aided and recog...