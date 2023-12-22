DAV Centenary Public School, Una

The 31st state-level Children's Science Congress was organised by the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE) at the National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur. Mahesh Thakur and Aarti of Class XII were adjudged state toppers in the Senior Secondary Science Quiz category. Akshit Chauhan of Class VIII bagged the third prize in Junior Mathematics Olympiad. As many as seven students from the school participated in various competitions. They were guided and escorted by teachers Babita Joshi and Deepshikha. Principal Atal Mahajan congratulated the winners and wished them the very best for their future.

