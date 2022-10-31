DAV Centenary Public School, Urban Estate, Jind

The DAV players showed enthusiasm in the three-day mahakumbh of National Sport 2022-23 at cluster level. MLS DAV, Narnaul, kho-kho team secured first position in boys and girls categories. Second position was grabbed by boys team of IDDAV Public School, Hisar and second position was grabbed by the girls' team of DAV Police Public School, Rewari. In kabaddi, DAV Police Public School, Jind, boys got first and MLS DAV, the boys’ team of DAV Public School, Narnaul, secured the second position. The first position in yoga was bagged by boys' team of DAVC Public School, Jind, while the second position was taken by DAV Public School, Narnaul. The girls' team of DAV Public School, Bhiwani, got the first position in yoga and the second position by DAVC Public School, Jind.