DAV, Junior Wing, Ambala

The school, in collaboration with the Bharat Vikas Parishad, Ambala branch, organised a 'Guru Vandan Chhatra Abhinandan' programme. The main purpose of the programme is to teach children to respect their parents and teachers, whose blessings will enable them to be successful in their life. Members of the Bharat Vikas Parishad Kanwaljaeet Bhanot, DP Gulati, OP Bhalla and Sudesh Karkre were present. Under the programme, the representative of the Bharat Vikas Parishad visit all the schools around their area to express thanks and gratitude to the teachers and congratulate the meritorious students. Megha Manchanda and Rajan received the "Vishishta Shikshika and Shikshak Samman". Neeraj of Class XII, Tanu Rana of Class VIII and Anu Rana of Class VII were awarded for being the representatives of children of the school. Principal Sheetal Sharma praised the teachers for their efforts in ensuring the overall development of the students. She also thanked the Bharat Vikas Parishad for organising the programmes