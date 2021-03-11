DAV (Junior Wing), Ambala Cantt

An eye check-up camp was organised at the school for students as well as the faculty. Specialists from LJ Eye Institute, Ambala City, examined the students with state-of-the-art equipment. The objective of the camp was to identify early deficiency among children and provide them tips on care and protection of the eyes. Principal Sheetal Sharma addressed the team of specialists and delivered the vote of thanks. She ensured the students that such facilities would be provided to them in the future too.