DAV Junior Wing, Ambala, Cantt.

As many as 100 students of the school visited the Air Force Station, Ambala. The station had invited them to acquaint them with IAF and the role and responsibilities of the personnel. Students were explained about aircraft like UAVs, helicopters and passenger planes. The students visited the Air Traffic Control Room and observed landing as well as taking-off of the planes. The students interacted with Air Force officers and discussed different career opportunities in the IAF. The tour lasted three hours. Flight instructors and ground staff interacted with students. The major attraction of the visit was the close-up view of an AN-32 aircraft. The students were accompanied by their class teachers and Principal Sheetal Sharma.