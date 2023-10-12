DAV, Manali

The school organised an award-cum-rank ceremony of the NCC Air Wing Junior on its premises. The passed out senior cadets of the NCC Air Wing Junior were presented Certificate ‘A’ and Annual Training Camp certificates. Cadet Lakshay Thakur, Cadet Taniya and Cadet Aditiya Mahant were honoured with ranks of Sergeant, Corporal and Lance Corporal, respectively. The chief guest, RS Rana, Principal, congratulated all the cadets who received the honour.

#Manali