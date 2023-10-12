DAV, Manali

The school organised an award-cum-rank ceremony of the NCC Air Wing Junior on its premises. The passed out senior cadets of the NCC Air Wing Junior were presented Certificate ‘A’ and Annual Training Camp certificates. Cadet Lakshay Thakur, Cadet Taniya and Cadet Aditiya Mahant were honoured with ranks of Sergeant, Corporal and Lance Corporal, respectively. The chief guest, RS Rana, Principal, congratulated all the cadets who received the honour.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Beheading children’: Israel's new war cabinet vows to ‘wipe Hamas off the earth’
Islamist Hamas gunmen invaded Israel from the Gaza Strip on ...
Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400
Backed by militant group Hezbollah, Hamas continues rocket a...
Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Third smuggler held with drug money
Baba Farid University ex-V-C Dr Gill passes away at 77
Before taking over as V-C of the university, he was head of ...