DAV, Manali, holds mock drill on landslide, flood

A team from the Fire Safety Department conducted a mock drill on landslide and flood at the school. Fire Leading Officer Sher Singh along with his team members showcased many practical methods explaining significance of each of them and how by using them in certain unexpected situations certain casualties can be avoided. They demonstrated all methods concerning safety of the injured persons in front of students and asked some of the students to perform them simultaneously. Principal RS Rana thanked the team for sparing time to make students aware of methods which can surely make them able to help someone in unexpected situations.
