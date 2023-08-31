DAV Model School, Sec 15, Chandigarh

DPSE (NTT) students of the school celebrated Teej. Students presented a colourful and energetic show of gidda and Punjabi songs. They applied mehndi to each other as part of traditional celebrations of the festival. Principal Anuja Sharma appreciated the efforts made by the students and staff to revive the traditions and culture of India.
