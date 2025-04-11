DAV Model School, Sector 15-A, Chandigarh
Recognition Day was organised in the portals of the school to felicitate the meritorious students of classes III to XI. These students scored commendable top three positions in the annual examination (Session 2024-25). Principal Anuja Sharma, chief guest, and the...
Advertisement
Recognition Day was organised in the portals of the school to felicitate the meritorious students of classes III to XI. These students scored commendable top three positions in the annual examination (Session 2024-25). Principal Anuja Sharma, chief guest, and the stakeholders applauded the students for their success and motivated them to always achieve and excel. The students received mementoes and certificates.
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement