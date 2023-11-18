DAV, Mohali, holds ‘Bhajan Sandhya’

The school organised a ‘Vedic Bhajan Sandhya — Om Ras Paan’ in its auditorium. Students of Classe IV to X participated as budding singers and created a pious atmosphere of divinity. They mesmerised the audience by chanting melodious bhajans. HR Gandhar, vice-president, DAVCMC, was the chief guest. Sudesh Gandhar, Manager, RC Jiwan, Vice-Chairman, various dignitaries of the Arya Samaj, Principals of DAVs in the Tricity and parents attended the event. The grand finale round included teachers’ performance with students’ amalgamation. School Principal Dr Rosy Sharma thanked the guests for sparing their valuable time for the Vedic evening.

#Mohali