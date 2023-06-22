DAV, Nagrota Surian

Students celebrated International Day of Yoga by performing various 'asanas'. These help in maintaining a steady posture and reduce mental tiredness, stress and anxiety. Principal Shekhar Modgil conveyed a message that practising yoga regularly can help maintain a healthy body and a healthy mind.
