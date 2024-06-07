DAV, New Shimla, holds investiture ceremony for student council

The school auditorium resonated with zeal and fervour as the institution proudly announced the formation of its student council. The members of the student body embraced their roles as torchbearers of leadership. Under the guidance of Principal Rakesh Kumar Chandel, the investiture ceremony saw the responsibility being given to the newly appointed student council members. The principal, in his address, acknowledged the pivotal role played by the student members in shaping the school’s future. The ceremony was marked by a sense of unity and purpose among the students.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla