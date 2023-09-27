DAV Police Public, Panchkula

A workshop based on ‘Supportive Interventions for Children with Learning and Behavioural Problems’ was conducted in Multimedia Theatre of the school to sensitise the teacher educators to understand the behaviour of gifted or slow learners. Ritu and Rajni Saini trained and guided the teachers to distinguish between impairment, disability and handicap. Such workshops provide ample information to understand spectrum difficulties in children with reference to ADHD, autism and management of common behavioural difficulties. Principal Upasana Sharma guides and motivates the staff members time to time to take care of such kids.
