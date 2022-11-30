DAV Police Public School, Jind

To commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution, the school organised a special assembly. Students were given complete detail about the history of the day by the Social Science Department. Abhishek, a Social Science teacher, addressed the students and took them on a journey of framing of the Indian Constitution from its history to its present day form. Seema, a Social Science teacher, explained in detail the meaning of the Constitution, the Preamble and the Directive Principles of the state policy. An important part of the celebration was the reading of the Preamble by all the students and teachers and reaffirming our commitment to uphold it. Also, a quiz on the Indian Constitution was organised. Principal Rajesh Kumar encouraged students to abide by the Constitution and the law of the country.