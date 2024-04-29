DAV Police Public School, Madhuban

Students and faculty members at the school came together on Earth Day. The event was marked by a series of engaging and educational activities, including tree planting, recycling competitions, and eco-friendly craft workshops. The highlight of the event was the tree planting ceremony, where students planted saplings around the school premises to emphasise the importance of afforestation. In addition, eco-friendly craft workshops were set up, allowing students to create art from recycled materials, promoting the idea of upcycling and sustainability. “We are thrilled to see such enthusiasm from our students on Earth Day,” said Principal Mantoshpal Singh.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.