DAV Police Public School, Madhuban, organises boxing tournament

The school organised DAV National Games (Boxing) for both boys and girls with more than 200 DAV schools across India participating. More than 600 students from various DAV schools participated with fervour and competitive spirit. Dr V Singh, Director, Public Schools, and Convener, DAV Sports (Under the DAV College Managing Committee) and Olympian boxer Dinesh Sangwan graced the occasion. The National Games conducted by different DAV institutions are recognised by the SGFI, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and conducted throughout India under the guidance of Padmashri Dr Poonam Suri, Head, DAV College Managing Committee. The participants showcased their vigour and vitality in boxing under all categories (U-14, 17 and 19) and in different weight categories. Students made their school, parents and coaches (managers) feel proud of them by winning medals. Principal Mantoshpal Singh congratulate the winners and said sports bring people together and help in releasing stress. By playing sports, children learn art of living and it also foster a sense of unity between them.
