DAV Police Public School, Panchkula, holds annual function

The annual function of the school with the theme, “Uddyan” (A new dawn full of hopes and aspirations), was a perfect blend of all the religions, caste, colour and creed. Music has healing power. Music helps to get rid of all unwanted thoughts, anxieties and stress. It brings humans to a divine state. So for achieving the goal of harmonious and overall development of students, the school celebrated annual and Achievement Day at Indradhanush Auditorium, Sector-5, Panchkula. The day began with the kindling of lamp and worshipping Goddess Saraswati. Tiny tots performed different regional dances like Gujrati, Haryanavi, naati and bhangra. The chief guest was Sumer Partap Singh, DCP, Panchkula. Other dignitaries present were Manpreet Singh (IPS), RC Jeevan (vice-chairman), HR Gandhar (vice-president), DAVCMC, and Manager Madhu Behl. Principal Upasana Sharma thanked all the guests.

